Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

