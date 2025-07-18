State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of STT opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

