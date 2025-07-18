Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 391.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $200.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

