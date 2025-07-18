Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

