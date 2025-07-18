Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.