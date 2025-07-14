TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,030 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Floor & Decor worth $40,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.