Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Vestis has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 163.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 1,359,807 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vestis by 72.6% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

