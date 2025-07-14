Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £247 ($333.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £268 ($361.43) to £271 ($365.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £213.70 ($288.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £192.62 and a 200 day moving average of £195.23. The company has a market cap of £48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £137.45 ($185.37) and a 12-month high of £237 ($319.62).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total transaction of £305,256 ($411,673.63). Also, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £23,736 ($32,010.79). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.