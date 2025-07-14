Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £247 ($333.11) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £268 ($361.43) to £271 ($365.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%
Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment
In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total transaction of £305,256 ($411,673.63). Also, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £23,736 ($32,010.79). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.