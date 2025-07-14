TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $30.03 Million Position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,176,000 after buying an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -289.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

