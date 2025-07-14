TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $84.27 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $84,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $736.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.42.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

