SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $8,775,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $83.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

