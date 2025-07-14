Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.