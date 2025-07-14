iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,636 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

