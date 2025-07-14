TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 25,159 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $237.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.20.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays raised RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.56.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

