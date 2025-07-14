Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $239.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

CTAS stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas has a 52 week low of $178.42 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

