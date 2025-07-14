TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $33.45 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

