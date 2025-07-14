Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.22 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

