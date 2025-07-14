TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $52,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,141 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.