Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 772 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after buying an additional 601,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after acquiring an additional 939,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of D opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

