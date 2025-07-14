Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

