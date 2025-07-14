Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $338,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.79 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

