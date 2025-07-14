Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 41,419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,419 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of VCIT opened at $82.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
