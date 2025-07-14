Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,588,422,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,959,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,347,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.81. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

