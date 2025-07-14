CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.
CSX Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
