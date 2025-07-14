Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

CVX stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

