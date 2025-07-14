Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.02. The company has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

