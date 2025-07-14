Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PM opened at $179.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.84 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

