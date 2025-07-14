MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

