Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ero Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $489.55 million 3.20 -$68.47 million $0.17 88.82 Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 60.86 -$630,000.00 ($0.01) -30.00

Profitability

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ero Copper. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ero Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ero Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 3.87% 14.24% 6.44% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -133.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 8 2 2.92 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ero Copper currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

