Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,214 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

