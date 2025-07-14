Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 66.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Federal Signal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

