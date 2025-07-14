Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,357 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $114.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

