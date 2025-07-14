Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.0%

CI stock opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

