iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.