Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.63.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8%

Eaton stock opened at $360.67 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

