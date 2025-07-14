Andritz (ADRZY) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Andritz to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Andritz pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.88% 21.98% 5.93% Andritz Competitors -13.96% 10.84% 3.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Andritz has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion $537.26 million 14.20 Andritz Competitors $9.75 billion $637.30 million 18.40

Andritz’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andritz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Andritz Competitors 348 870 979 33 2.31

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Andritz’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Andritz has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Andritz competitors beat Andritz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

