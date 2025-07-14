Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%
VOOG stock opened at $399.24 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $400.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.48.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
