Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VOOG stock opened at $399.24 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $400.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.