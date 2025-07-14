Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires 5,059 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $65.40 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

