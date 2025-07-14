Apollon Financial LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.7% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $255.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

