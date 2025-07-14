Apollon Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $670.33 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $678.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

