Best Buy’s (BBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $178,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.