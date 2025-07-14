Cwm LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3%

MO opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

