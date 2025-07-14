Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the first quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

