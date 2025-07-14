Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

HSIC stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

