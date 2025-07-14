OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OS Therapies stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 82,000 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,664,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,398. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,956 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

