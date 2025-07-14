Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

