Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

