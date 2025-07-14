Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.