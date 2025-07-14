Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $320.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.93.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

