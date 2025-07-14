Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

